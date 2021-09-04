AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,418.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, AceD has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $240,331.40 and approximately $16,418.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.