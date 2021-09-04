ACENT One Day Volume Tops $6.16 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $6.16 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00177707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00801271 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.