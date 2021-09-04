Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

