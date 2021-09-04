ACoconut (AC) Price Up 9.8% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $850,200.73 and approximately $89,788.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

