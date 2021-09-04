Add.xyz (ADD) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $3,995.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00174900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

