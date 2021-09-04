Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

