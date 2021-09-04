adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $311.65

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €311.65 ($366.65) and traded as low as €299.60 ($352.47). adidas shares last traded at €301.45 ($354.65), with a volume of 264,864 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €311.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €293.37.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

