Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.47

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.47 ($25.26) and traded as low as €20.96 ($24.66). Adler Group shares last traded at €21.18 ($24.92), with a volume of 226,977 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.35. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

