Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

