Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,266 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after buying an additional 1,124,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,079,000.

BBUS stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.

