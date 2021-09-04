Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,345 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

