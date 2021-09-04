Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 481,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 333,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,098,000.

FPEI stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

