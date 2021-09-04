Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

