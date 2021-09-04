Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of MGE Energy worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in MGE Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

