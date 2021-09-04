Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTF opened at $12.23 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

