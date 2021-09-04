Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

