Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

