Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,441 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

