Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,044 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $71,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $2,307,494 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $144.78 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

