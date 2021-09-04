Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 70,955 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 728.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,641,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,250,000.

COPX stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

