Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.