Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

HYT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.