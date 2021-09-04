Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98.

