Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,024,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

