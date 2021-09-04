Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of fuboTV worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

