Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

