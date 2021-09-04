Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

