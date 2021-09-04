Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

