Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.