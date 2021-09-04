Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

