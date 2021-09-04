Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.