Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $57.24 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

