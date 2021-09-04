Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

