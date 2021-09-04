Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

