Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,598 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

