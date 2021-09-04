Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

