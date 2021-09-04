Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vicor worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 46.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 56,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $128.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,431 shares of company stock valued at $23,606,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

