Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.