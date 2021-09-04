Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 135,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.6% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 19.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $102.72 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

