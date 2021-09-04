Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

