Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

LSI opened at $129.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

