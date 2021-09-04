Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,004 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.70% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

MOON opened at $34.99 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34.

