Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,431 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.