Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,232 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,526,000.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

