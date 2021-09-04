Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

