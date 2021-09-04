Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,721 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

