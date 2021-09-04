Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,778 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.03. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

