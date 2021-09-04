Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,949 shares of company stock worth $7,149,082. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

AXON opened at $184.89 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.