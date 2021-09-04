AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 56.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $2,393,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 89.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $66.81 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

