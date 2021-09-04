Aeron (ARNX) Trading Up 169.7% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $4,973.27 and approximately $67,852.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 169.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00121721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00172209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.